TVS Motor's shares down over 3% as March quarter profit slumps 43%

Analysts at Emkay believe that "Led by the lockdown and expectation of gradual pick-up in demand, reducing FY2021E volume estimate by 18% to 2.4mn units, but we broadly retain our FY2022E volume forecast at 3.3mn units. Expect recovery from second half of FY2021, led by a low base, pent-up demand and better rural sentiment. The stock trades at FY2022E P/E of 24 times, which is expensive in comparison to 14-18x for larger peers. Retain Sell rating."