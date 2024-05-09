TVS Motor share price climbs nearly 6% after Q4 result; should you buy? Here's what experts say
TVS Motor share price has seen strong gains in the last year, rising as much as 63 per cent at the May 8 close. The BSE Auto index has gained 64 per cent in the same period.
TVS Motor share price: Boosted by healthy Q4 results, shares of TVS Motor Company rose almost 6 per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday, May 9, defying weak market sentiment. TVS Motor share price opened at ₹2024 against its previous close of ₹2,006.15 and soon rose about 5.6 per cent to the level of ₹2,118.20. Around 9:35 am, TVS Motor share price traded 5 per cent higher at ₹2,106 apiece on BSE. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.23 per cent down at 73,298 at that time.
