TVS Motor share price: Boosted by healthy Q4 results, shares of TVS Motor Company rose almost 6 per cent in early trade on BSE on Thursday, May 9, defying weak market sentiment. TVS Motor share price opened at ₹2024 against its previous close of ₹2,006.15 and soon rose about 5.6 per cent to the level of ₹2,118.20. Around 9:35 am, TVS Motor share price traded 5 per cent higher at ₹2,106 apiece on BSE. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.23 per cent down at 73,298 at that time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Motor Q4 result After market hours on Wednesday, May 8, TVS Motor reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit to ₹485 crore from ₹410 crore reported by the company in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 24 per cent YoY to ₹8,169 crore against ₹6,605 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Motor share price trend TVS Motor share price has seen strong gains in the last year, rising as much as 63 per cent till May 8 close, almost in sync with the sectoral index BSE Auto, which has gained 64 per cent. Equity benchmark Sensex has risen 19 per cent in the last one year.

TVS Motor share price hit its 52-week high of ₹2,313.90 on the BSE on March 7 this year. It witnessed some profit booking in April and fell over 4 per cent for the month. In May so far, the stock gas gained about a per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock's 52-week low level on the BSE is ₹1,214.50 which it hit on May 18 last year.

