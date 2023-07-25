TVS Motor share price gains over 2% on robust Q1FY24 numbers; here's what brokerages say2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST
TVS Motor share price rose over 2% on Tuesday following strong Q1FY24 earnings. The company reported a 42.2% YoY rise in net profit and a 23.8% rise in total revenue. Brokerages expect the company's growth trend to continue and have given a ‘buy’ recommendation with a target price of ₹1,510.
TVS Motor share price rose over 2% on Tuesday's session following company's robust Q1FY24 (April-June) earnings. TVS Motor share opened at an intraday high of ₹1,343.95 apiece on BSE. TVS Motor share price is hovering near its 52-week high level.
