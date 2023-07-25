What do brokerages say?

Nuvama Institutuional Equities

TVS Motor reported revenue and EBITDA growth of 20% and 27% year over year to ₹72.2 billion and ₹7.6 billion, respectively, in Q1FY24, according to the brokerage's report. This was above expectations. The company has been outperforming the domestic market thanks to the success of its new products, a strong position in the scooter market, and growing market penetration in the executive and luxury motorcycle segments. Brokerage anticipates that this trend will continue.