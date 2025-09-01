TVS Motor share price hits fresh record high as August sales rise 30% YoY to 5.09 lakh units

TVS Motor Company, one of the country’s leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturers, saw its shares rise for the second consecutive trading session on Monday, September 1, gaining 3% to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹3,373, after the company posted record August sales that also came in above Street estimates.

In a filing today, the company informed investors that it dispatched 509,536 units to dealers in August, crossing the 5-lakh milestone for the first time and coming in above market estimates of 4.6 lakh units, marking a 30% jump from 391,588 units in August 2024.

The company’s two-wheeler sales rose 30%, increasing from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units in August 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 28%, up from 289,073 units to 368,862 units over the same period.

Within the segment, motorcycle sales climbed 30% to 221,870 units, compared with 170,486 units a year ago, while scooter sales surged 36% to 222,296 units, up from 163,629 units in August 2024.

The three-wheeler segment recorded 47% growth, with sales rising from 12,747 units to 18,748 units. Electric vehicle (EV) sales stood at 25,138 units in August 2025, compared with 24,779 units in the previous year, though magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term.

In the international business, total exports increased 35%, from 99,976 units in August 2024 to 135,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheeler exports alone grew 36%, rising from 89,768 units to 121,926 units year-on-year.

TVS Motor share price rebounds over 60% from February lows The shares have witnessed a strong upward run over the last six months, recovering 61% from the February 2025 lows of ₹2,192 apiece. They closed in the green for five out of the last six months, with August marking the biggest monthly gain, rallying 17% as sentiment improved on expectations that the company could emerge as a major beneficiary of a potential GST rate cut on automobiles.

Global brokerage firm Jefferies, in its latest report, noted that a possible GST cut should boost auto demand, particularly in two-wheelers (2Ws) and small passenger vehicles (PVs). It also raised the stock’s target price to ₹4,250 from ₹3,500 while maintaining its ‘buy’ rating

