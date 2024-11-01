TVS Motor share price rallies 2% on Diwali Muhurat Trading after October sales rise

  • TVS Motor Company total two-wheelers in October 2024 grew 14% to 478,159 units from 420,610 units in the year-ago period.

Ankit Gohel
Published1 Nov 2024, 06:16 PM IST
TVS Motor Company recorded total EV sales growth of 45% at 29,308 units in October 2024 from 20,153 units in October 2023.
TVS Motor Company recorded total EV sales growth of 45% at 29,308 units in October 2024 from 20,153 units in October 2023.

TVS Motor Company share price rallied 2% during Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 on Friday after the automobile major reported a decent increase in its October sales. TVS Motor shares gains as much as 2% to 2,543.40 apiece on the BSE. 

The two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 489,015 units in October 2024 with a growth of 13% as against 434,714 units in the month of October 2023.

Total two-wheelers last month grew 14% to 478,159 units from 420,610 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycles sales increased 14% to 230,822 units in October 2024 from 201,965 units in October 2023, while scooter sales registered a growth of 17% YoY to 193,439 units.

Domestic two-wheeler dispatches in the month under review rose 13% to 390,489 units from 344,957 units, while two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 16% to 87,670 units from 75,653 units, YoY.

Total exports grew 9% to 95,708 units from 87,952 units, YoY.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales

TVS Motor Company recorded total EV sales growth of 45% at 29,308 units in October 2024 from 20,153 units in October 2023.

Three-Wheeler Sales

Three-wheeler sales declined to 10,856 units in October 2024 from 14,104 units in October 2023.

At 6:15 PM, TVS Motor Company shares were trading 1.02% higher at 2,519.00 apiece on the BSE

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTVS Motor share price rallies 2% on Diwali Muhurat Trading after October sales rise

