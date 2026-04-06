TVS Motor share price rallies over 3% after Goldman Sachs upgrades stock to ‘Buy’, raises target price

TVS Motor Company share price rallied over 3% in early trade on Monday after global brokerage Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock and raised its target price. TCS Motors shares gained as much as 3.31% to ₹3,502.95 apiece on the BSE.

Goldman Sachs upgraded TVS Motor Company shares to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’, citing superior volume visibility compared to peers, driven by upcoming premium product launches. The brokerage believes the company is well positioned to pass on raw material cost inflation, with relatively limited volume impact from metal and Brent crude price fluctuations, as seen in previous cycles.

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The brokerage firm also highlighted a potential 35 basis points margin tailwind from the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in FY28E versus FY26E.

Further, Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month TVS Motor share price target to ₹4,100 from ₹3,830 earlier, implying an upside potential of 21% from previous closing price. It expects volume growth of 14% in FY27E, 11% in FY28E, and 10% in FY29E — well above the estimated industry growth of 7%, 7%, and 5%, respectively — driving upward revisions in earnings per share (EPS) by up to 8% for FY26E–FY28E.

“TVS screens as a top quartile volume growth beneficiary in our India Autos coverage universe, which should add upside optionality on relative valuation,” Goldman Sachs said.

Key catalysts include new launches under the Apache and Norton brands, margin support from improving electric two-wheeler (E2W) profitability, and further qualification of E2W models under the PLI scheme, where TVS is seen as better positioned than peers.

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However, the brokerage flagged key monitorables such as demand outlook amid gas supply concerns, sensitivity of premium motorcycle demand to crude oil prices, export and freight-related disruptions, and potential margin pressures from the upcoming Norton portfolio and aluminium inflation.

Key risks include regulatory changes such as ABS implementation, volatility in crude oil and commodity prices, dependence on China for rare-earth supply chains, and intensifying competition in electric two-wheelers, scooters, and premium motorcycles.

Technical Outlook TVS Motor share price is forming a classical bearish head-and-shoulders structure on the daily timeframe, indicating potential trend exhaustion after a prolonged upmove, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The neckline is placed near ₹3,225, a critical support zone aligning with prior demand clusters. Price action is currently hovering around this level, and a decisive breakdown below ₹3,225 would confirm the pattern, triggering a measured downside move towards ₹2,900. Volume behaviour around the neckline will be key to validate breakdown strength,” said Jain.

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According to him, the broader structure suggests distribution, with lower highs emerging. Any sustained move back above ₹3,350 would negate the bearish setup and delay downside risk.

TVS Motor share price has fallen 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has remained flat in six months. The stock has rallied 41% in one year, and gained 68% in two years. TVS Motor shares have delivered multibagger returns of 217% in three years, and 510% in the past five years.

At 10:50 AM, TVS Motor share price was trading 2.49% higher at ₹3,474.75 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.