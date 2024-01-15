TVS Motor enters ₹1 lakh crore market cap club as shares hit fresh record high
Over the past year, the company's market capitalisation has surged by ₹53,000 crore, firmly establishing itself as a member of the ₹one lakh crore market cap club, aligning with its industry counterparts.
Marking a significant milestone, TVS Motor, one of the country's leading two-wheeler makers, surpassed the ₹one lakh crore market capitalisation in today's trade as its shares hit a new peak of ₹2,108.95 apiece. Over the past year, the company's market capitalisation has surged by ₹53,000 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started