According to the ICICI Securities report, TVS Motor reported a 23% MoM decline at ~277k units, up 2% YoY. Domestic 2W volumes dipped 31% MoM (up 9% YoY) at ~192k units while 2W exports improved 5% MoM to ~72k units. Overall 3W volumes at 13.5k units were down 14% MoM (down 9% YoY) with ~12k units exported (13% YoY less). On a sub-segment basis, motorcycle volumes shrank 12%, and scooter volumes 38% MoM. Moped volumes too fell 32% MoM to 37k units while iQube sales stood at an all-time high of 10k units.