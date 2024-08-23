TVS Motor shares spike 4% to new all-time high after UBS lifts target price to ₹3,200

Shares of TVS Motor, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, rose by 4.10% in early morning trade, reaching an all-time high of ₹2,818 per share. This surge followed after global brokerage firm UBS's raised its target price on the stock to ₹3,200 from the previous target of ₹3,000 while maintaining its 'buy' rating.

The target price upgrade came after the launch of the all-new Jupiter 110 scooter, which features a next-generation engine and first-in-segment, futuristic features.

The Jupiter model has played a pivotal role in the company's success in the scooter segment, driving a 16.5% year-over-year increase in domestic sales to 1.45 million units in FY24, with Jupiter being the primary contributor to this growth, as per the company's latest annual report.

UBS noted that the newly launched Jupiter scooter is a significant upgrade over its predecessor and rivals, while maintaining a similar price point. This launch is expected to add an estimated 15,000–20,000 units to TVS Motor's sales volume, which could represent around 7% of the company’s two-wheeler sales and about 5% of its overall sales volume.

UBS also sees additional growth catalysts for TVS Motor with the anticipated launch of a new electric two-wheeler (e-2W) and the company's entry into the electric three-wheeler (e-3W) market in the coming months.

Nomura sees TVS outperforming industry across segments Analysts remain optimistic about TVS Motor’s growth prospects, particularly after the company reported a strong performance for the quarter ending in June. Japanese brokerage firm Nomura highlighted that TVS is likely to outperform the industry across segments following its robust first-quarter results for FY 2025.

Nomura analysts suggest that further successful product launches could lead to market share gains and higher volume growth compared to the industry average. However, they also caution that rising competition could put pressure on margins.

It said that the company has invested Rs12 billion in Norton so far, and while the company has faced some losses, management expects to break even within a year.

Jefferies, another global brokerage firm, also maintains a "buy" rating and has raised its price target to 3,000 rupees, the second highest on the street. Jefferies anticipates that TVS’s earnings per share (EPS) could more than double over the next three years. The brokerage adds that TVS’s "premium multiples will be sustained by its strong growth outlook, especially as rural demand for motorcycles recovers.

In the quarter ending June, TVS Motor reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, driven by strong demand for its two-wheelers and healthy margins. The company's profit increased by 23.5%, reaching 5.77 billion rupees ($68.77 million) compared to the same period last year.

During this quarter, total two-wheeler sales in India grew by 20.4%, with TVS's sales rising by 14.1% to surpass one million units.

Analysts attribute this performance to the increased sales of premium motorcycles like the 'Apache' series, the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) volumes, and a recovery in exports.

The company's quarterly exports, including its iQube series of EVs, grew by 11.5%. Exports account for nearly a quarter of TVS's overall revenue, according to its latest annual report.