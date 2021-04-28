Shares of TVS Motor Company on Wednesday jumped over 17 per cent after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock zoomed 16.74 per cent to its one-year high of ₹661.10 on BSE.

On NSE, it rallied 17.25 per cent to ₹664 -- its 52-week high.

The earnings came in after market hours on Tuesday.

TVS Motor Company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 per cent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of ₹607.50 crore as against ₹646.80 crore in the FY20, a decline of 6.07 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹19,420.82 crore in FY21 from ₹18,849.31 crore in 2019-20.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

