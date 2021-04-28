OPEN APP
Shares of TVS Motor Company on Wednesday jumped over 17 per cent after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock zoomed 16.74 per cent to its one-year high of 661.10 on BSE.

On NSE, it rallied 17.25 per cent to 664 -- its 52-week high.

The earnings came in after market hours on Tuesday.

TVS Motor Company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.

The company had reported a net profit of 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Revenue from operations rose to 6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from 4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 per cent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of 607.50 crore as against 646.80 crore in the FY20, a decline of 6.07 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to 19,420.82 crore in FY21 from 18,849.31 crore in 2019-20.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

