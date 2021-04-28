TVS Motor shares surge to 52-week high after strong Q4 earnings

TVS Motor shares surge to 52-week high after strong Q4 earnings1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- TVS Motor posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹319.19 crore for the fourth quarter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Shares of TVS Motor Company on Wednesday jumped over 17 per cent after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Shares of TVS Motor Company on Wednesday jumped over 17 per cent after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The stock zoomed 16.74 per cent to its one-year high of ₹661.10 on BSE.
The stock zoomed 16.74 per cent to its one-year high of ₹661.10 on BSE.
On NSE, it rallied 17.25 per cent to ₹664 -- its 52-week high.
The earnings came in after market hours on Tuesday.
TVS Motor Company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.
During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 per cent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.
For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of ₹607.50 crore as against ₹646.80 crore in the FY20, a decline of 6.07 per cent.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹19,420.82 crore in FY21 from ₹18,849.31 crore in 2019-20.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.