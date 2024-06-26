TVS Motor vs Bajaj Auto: Which auto stock should you pick for long term?
TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto both offer promising long-term investment opportunities, with TVS leading in growth prospects and EV focus, while Bajaj excels in financial strength and diversification. Investors should assess risk tolerance and investment objectives for decision-making.
The Nifty Auto index has performed robustly in 2024 so far. The index has risen over 34 percent this year as against a 9.8 percent gain in benchmark Nifty. In the last one month as well, it has added 4.75 percent versus a 3.8 percent jump in Nifty.
