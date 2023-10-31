TVS Motor share price touches 52-week high as Q2 results meet street estimates; here's what brokerages say
TVS Motor share price touched 52-week high on positive Q2 results, opened at ₹1,640. TVS Motor shares gradually declined after hitting a new high, now trading at ₹1,599.15. Brokers maintain a 'buy' view on TVS Motor stock after Q2 results, expect continued outperformance.
TVS Motor share price touched 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session as the company's Q2 results were overall positive and in line with the street's estimates. TVS Motor shares opened at a intraday high of ₹1,640 on BSE. TVS Motor share price started on a strong positive note, making fresh new high however from there, analysts said that they could not see follow up buying and prices have gradually declined lower.
