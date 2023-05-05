TVS Motors shares touches 52-week high after Q4 results, stock up over 5%1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:44 AM IST
TVS Motor share price: Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded a new 52-week high and surged over 5% on Friday's trade after the company reported 49% on year growth in its net profit for Q4FY23.
