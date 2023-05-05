TVS Motors shares touches 52-week high after Q4 results, stock up over 5%

TVS Motor share price: Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded a new 52-week high and surged over 5% on Friday's trade after the company reported 49% on year growth in its net profit for Q4FY23.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, increased by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TVS Motor's operating EBITDA for the fourth quarter was Rs 680 crore, up 22% over the same quarter last fiscal's operational EBITDA of Rs 557 crore.

In comparison to the same quarter a year ago, the consolidated revenue from operations rose 19.4% to Rs 6,604.78 crore.

The company announced on Thursday that its net profit for the three months ended in March jumped by 49% to Rs 410.27 crore. Comparatively, the same period a year before saw a net profit of Rs 274.50 crore.

Shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded a new 52-week high and surged over 5% on Friday's early trade after the company reported 49% on year growth in its net profit for Q4FY23.

