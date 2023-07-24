Trending stock TVS: How the stock is expected behave tomorrow, check details here1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:36 PM IST
TVS Motor likely to open higher tomorrow on strong Q1FY24 results, but gains may be limited by stretched valuation. Positive market sentiment could boost stock. Trading near 50 dma, currently valued at 15x FY24E earnings. Strong growth prospects and dividend payout support valuation.
TVS Motor's stock is likely to open higher tomorrow and could see a sharp rally in the early trade, on the back of strong Q1FY24 results. However, the gains could be capped if the valuation becomes stretched.
