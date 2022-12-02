This auto ancillary stock gives multibagger return in just 5 months. Details here1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 11:34 AM IST
- The stock has given multibagger return of more than 101% in the last five months
Shares of TVS Srichakra Ltd have outperformed by rallying more than 28% in the last month with the stock hitting its 52-week high level of ₹3,279 apiece that it had hit on November 28, 2022 on the BSE. The counter was trading nearly a per cent higher at ₹3,197 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early trading session.