TVS Supply Chain IPO: What does the latest GMP signal as focus shifts to allotment1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:03 PM IST
The basis of allotment of TVS Supply Chain IPO shares is expected to be finalised on August 18, Friday. The company will then initiate refunds on August 21 and credit the shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 22.
TVS Supply Chain IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions received strong response from Dalal Street investors. The ₹880 crore-worth TVS Supply Chain IPO was subscribed 2.85 times in total as the public issue received bids for 6.99 crore shares as compared to 2.51 crore share on the offer during August 10 to August 14.
