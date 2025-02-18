TVS Supply Chain Solutions saw a sharp surge of nearly 8 percent in intra-day trading on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, following a fresh stake acquisition by TVS Motor Company in a block deal. The stock rallied to an intra-day high of ₹137.20, gaining momentum after the announcement.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deal data, TVS Motor Company acquired 20 lakh shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions at ₹128.86 per share on February 17, 2025. The transaction was valued at ₹25 crore. The shares were offloaded by Allanzers Fin, which reduced its holding by 0.45 percent.

This marks the second recent stake purchase by TVS Motor in TVS Supply Chain Solutions. On February 13, 2025, the company had already acquired 67.10 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.52 percent stake, for ₹107 crore via an open market transaction. The shares were purchased at an average price of ₹159.42 per share. Meanwhile, Authum Investment & Infrastructure divested a 1.13 percent stake for ₹80 crore during the same period.

Following these transactions, TVS Motor Company's total stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions, promoted by R. Dinesh, increased to 4.36 percent from 2.39 percent (as of December 2024). As per the December 2024 shareholding pattern, promoters and promoter groups collectively held 43.04 percent, while public shareholders controlled 56.96 percent.

Financial Performance in Q3FY25 TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported a disappointing financial performance for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). The company posted a net loss of ₹23.8 crore, reversing from a profit of ₹10 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue, however, increased by 10 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,444.6 crore, compared to ₹2,221.8 crore in Q3FY24. The Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹132.6 crore, down from ₹162.1 crore in the previous year. Consequently, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 5.4 percent from 7.3 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The company attributed the revenue and volume slowdown to ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainties, which have affected its operations and financial performance.

Stock Price Trends and Market Performance TVS Supply Chain Solutions' stock climbed as much as 7.7 percent in intra-day trading, hitting ₹137.20 at its peak on Tuesday. However, the stock remains significantly below its all-time high of ₹217.35, which was recorded in September 2024. Despite the recent recovery, it is still down by approximately 37 percent from its peak.

Over the last one year, the stock has declined by 30 percent. In February 2025 alone, the scrip has fallen by more than 3 percent, following a sharp 20 percent correction in January. However, the stock has rebounded by about 10 percent from its 52-week low of ₹125.30, which was recorded on February 12, 2025.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of the renowned TVS Group, specializes in providing end-to-end logistics and supply chain management services. The company serves both global and domestic clients across diverse industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and retail. Its integrated supply chain solutions and extensive logistics expertise position it as a key player in the sector.

