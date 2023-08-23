TVS Supply Chain shares trade weak, but sustain IPO price; should investors sell or hold?2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions had a tepid debut on the stock market after its IPO, with experts advising investors to book profits or hold with a stop loss at the IPO price. The company operates in a highly competitive industry and has reported losses in the past two years.
After a decent subscription of its initial public offering (IPO), logistics Solution Provider firm TVS Supply Chain Solutions saw a tepid debut on bourses on Wednesday. TVS Supply Chain shares were listed at a premium of 5.1 per cent at ₹207.05 apiece on the NSE with respect to the issue price of ₹197 per share. On BSE, TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares were listed at ₹206.30, a 4.72 per cent premium to the issue price.
