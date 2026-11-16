TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares jump 17% after Q2 results, surge 24% in 2 weeks; what lies ahead? Key levels to watch

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares surged 17% on Monday, 16 November, after the company reported a strong performance for the September quarter, with robust growth in revenue and profitability across geographies.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 38% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,687.2 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,662.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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According to company's exchange filing, operating performance also strengthened, with EBITDA climbing 50.2% YoY to ₹268.1 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 7.3% from 6.7% in Q2 FY26, reflecting improved operating efficiency and profitability.

Profit before tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹50.6 crore from ₹24.4 crore a year earlier, marking a 108% increase. Net profit after tax (PAT) also more than doubled to ₹36.5 crore, compared with ₹16.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company maintained its growth momentum in the first half of FY27. Consolidated revenue increased 33.6% YoY to ₹7,022.4 crore from ₹5,254.9 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA rose 42.2% to ₹500.3 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 7.1% from 6.7%.

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PBT for the six-month period stood at ₹82.7 crore, up 91.4% from ₹43.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per exchange filing.

Commenting on the performance, Vikas Chadha, Managing Director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said the strong quarterly numbers reflected the impact of growth and optimisation initiatives undertaken over the past several quarters. He highlighted broad-based revenue growth across regions and business segments, supported by momentum in both new and existing customer accounts.

Chadha also said the company had secured more than ₹500 crore in quarterly new business revenue for the third consecutive quarter, alongside significant expansion in its existing client base.

He attributed the improvement to the company's institutionalised 'TVS SCS Framework', which focuses on four key areas: business development, operational rigour, technology innovation and customer satisfaction.

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With a business development pipeline of ₹8,200 crore and a steady conversion rate, the company is targeting revenue growth of over 20% across both its segments. Chadha added that strong growth in Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS), improvements in profitability within Global Forwarding Solutions (GFS) and technology-led offerings position the company to double its profits in FY27.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price today TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹129.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹142.65 per share.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares have delivered strong returns across most time frames, gaining 13.61% over the past week and 24.24% in two weeks. The stock has advanced 10.83% over the past month and 10.29% in three months. It has also risen 19.68% in the past six months and is up 19.47% year-to-date, reflecting sustained buying interest in the counter.

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said TVS Supply Chain Solutions is trading around ₹137.50 on the weekly chart, indicating a broader sideways consolidation within the ₹100– ₹150 range that has continued since early 2025. Over the past three weeks, the stock has staged a strong rebound after finding support near ₹100. It has reclaimed both its 50-week EMA at ₹124.64 and 100-week EMA at ₹134.88, while the weekly RSI has climbed to 57.99, signalling an improvement in near-term momentum.

Tailor identified ₹150 as the immediate resistance, coinciding with a prominent multi-month horizontal resistance zone. On the downside, ₹100 remains a crucial support level. He said the technical outlook would remain sideways within the established range until the stock decisively breaks and sustains above ₹150. A breach below ₹100, however, would invalidate the recovery and signal further downside.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said TVS Supply Chain Solutions has gained over 10% in the session and is gradually moving towards the upper boundary of its recent consolidation range. He identified ₹148 as a crucial resistance and supply zone, adding that the stock needs to absorb this selling pressure before a sustained upmove can emerge.

Arora also noted that the stock is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, with its neckline around ₹148. A decisive breakout above this level would confirm the pattern and could open the way for an upside move towards ₹180.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.