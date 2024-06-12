TVS Supply Chain Solutions stock jumps 9% after company secures 5-year contract with Daimler Truck AG
TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares surged 9% after securing a strategic 5-year contract with Daimler Truck Southeast Asia for Integrated Supply Chain Solutions in Singapore, solidifying their partnership as a primary logistics provider.
Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, gained nearly 9% in today's early trade after the company won a new 5-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck Southeast Asia Pte Ltd, a Daimler Truck AG company, for Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS) service in Singapore.
