Twitter cracks up with memes as NSE halts trading due to technical glitch

Twitter cracks up with memes as NSE halts trading due to technical glitch1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 12:42 PM IST
- NSE informed on Twitter that it is working to fix the processes
- However, this immediately took over Twitter with netizens exhibiting various hilarious concerns through memes making #trading one of the top trends for the day
Trading has been halted on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 11.40 am on Wednesday due to a technical glitch as the live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes have stopped updating.
NSE informed on Twitter that it is working to fix the processes.
Street retains faith in city gas firms on good Q3, hope of natural gas under GST2 min read . 12:21 PM IST
Capgemini, Accenture outlook vastly differs Street's bright view for Infy, TCS1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products secures a spot in Nifty50; shares hit new 52-week high1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on the NSE system," NSE wrote on Twitter.
It further added: "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved."
However, this immediately took over Twitter with netizens exhibiting various hilarious concerns through memes making #trading one of the top trends for the day.
NSE halts trading in all segments due to links issue. Latest updates here1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
How to check RailTel IPO share allocation status2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Discount brokerage firm Zerodha said on its platform: "There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed." Meanwhile, the live price quotes of Sensex are updating normally.
The Nifty 50 index has been stuck at 14,820, up 113 points from the previous day's close and Nifty Bank remained at 35,626.60, up 1.45% since 10:15 am. However, the prices of Nifty and Nifty Bank Futures are updating normally.
The live price quotes of all the 11 sector gauges compiled by the NSE are also not updating due to the technical glitch at the National Stock Exchange.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.