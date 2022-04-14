This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Twitter jumps in early trade, board meet today to weigh Elon Musk offer
3 min read.14 Apr 2022Agencies
The S&P 500 still headed toward a weekly loss, with equity traders facing the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Stocks rose while Treasuries fell as investors assessed the impacts of inflation on corporate earnings and the outlook for interest-rate hikes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Stocks rose while Treasuries fell as investors assessed the impacts of inflation on corporate earnings and the outlook for interest-rate hikes.
The S&P 500 still headed toward a weekly loss, with equity traders facing the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Twitter Inc. climbed after Elon Musk made a controversial offer to buy the social-media giant, while Tesla Inc. dropped on speculation that would be a new distraction for the electric-vehicle maker’s chief. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley gained after quarterly results. Wells Fargo & Co. retreated on a disappointing revenue.
The S&P 500 still headed toward a weekly loss, with equity traders facing the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Twitter Inc. climbed after Elon Musk made a controversial offer to buy the social-media giant, while Tesla Inc. dropped on speculation that would be a new distraction for the electric-vehicle maker’s chief. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley gained after quarterly results. Wells Fargo & Co. retreated on a disappointing revenue.
Musk’s unsolicited $43 billion takeover bid to take Twitter Inc. private is the first time he has attempted to buy a fully formed company of that size. His previous enterprises, which also include SpaceX and the Boring Co., have largely been built from the ground up in his image.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tesla fell 1.9% in premarket trading at 8:39 a.m. New York time on Thursday. The stock has dropped about 5.7% since Musk revealed a stake in Twitter last week, more than double the decline in the broader S&P 500 Index over that time.
“As the CEO of a trillion-dollar company, Elon Musk should focus on Tesla and not waste time attempting to acquire and manage a $43 billion company," said David Trainer, CEO of investment-research firm New Constructs, in an email.
"Elon Musk's offer shows that he has very little confidence in current management and does not believe he can drive the necessary change while Twitter is still public, particularly its free speech policies. Now we know the reason behind Musk's refusal to join the board," said Jesse Cohen, Senior Analyst at Ivesting.com
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Musk, Twitter's biggest shareholder, said his "offer is my best and final offer" and he would reconsider his position as a shareholder if it was rejected.
"Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," he said.
Wedbush analysts said the Twitter board would likely be forced to accept the bid or seek another buyer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It's get out the popcorn time as we expect many twists and turns in the weeks ahead as Twitter and Musk walk down this marriage path," the analysis said, with a host of questions likely to swirl around issues of financing, regulatory aspects and balancing Musk's time between his many companies.
Currently the world's richest man, and with more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform, Musk last week disclosed a purchase of 73.5 million shares -- or 9.2 percent -- of Twitter's common stock. His announcement sent Twitter shares soaring more than 25 percent.
He was offered a seat on the board but turned it down at the weekend.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Musk's move comes after he tweeted Saturday asking whether the social media network was "dying" and to call out users such as singer Justin Bieber, who are highly followed but rarely post.
"Most of these 'top' accounts tweet rarely and post very little content," the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers -- which includes himself at number eight, with 81 million followers.
In other weekend tweets, Musk posted joke polls on whether to drop the "w" from Twitter's name and on converting its San Francisco headquarters to a homeless shelter "since no one shows up anyway."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also suggested removing ads, Twitter's main source of revenue.