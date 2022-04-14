Twitter jumps in early trade, board meet today to weigh Elon Musk offer

The S&P 500 still headed toward a weekly loss, with equity traders facing the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Twitter Inc. climbed after Elon Musk made a controversial offer to buy the social-media giant, while Tesla Inc. dropped on speculation that would be a new distraction for the electric-vehicle maker’s chief. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley gained after quarterly results. Wells Fargo & Co. retreated on a disappointing revenue.