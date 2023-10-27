Two 1:1 bonus issues, 1:2 stock split: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.2 lakh to ₹20.5 lakh in eight years
Multibagger IPO: In next eight years after successful listing, the SME stock has declared two 1:1 bonus issues in 2017 and 2022 respectively
Bonus shares, stock split effect: Investing in stocks or public issues is like investing in business. As per majority of the successful stock market investors, one should try and hold one stock as long as one can becuase it helps an investor to get some extra benefit that a listed company announces from its capital reserves. These rewards could be in the form of bonus shares, dividends, buyback of shares, stock split, etc. Prima facie, these rewards may not look big, but in long term, these rewards lead to whopping return on one's money.
