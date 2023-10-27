Bonus shares, stock split effect: Investing in stocks or public issues is like investing in business. As per majority of the successful stock market investors, one should try and hold one stock as long as one can becuase it helps an investor to get some extra benefit that a listed company announces from its capital reserves. These rewards could be in the form of bonus shares, dividends, buyback of shares, stock split, etc. Prima facie, these rewards may not look big, but in long term, these rewards lead to whopping return on one's money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To understand how these rewards can change your fortunes in long term, you need to look at the journey of Star Housing Finace Ltd from primary market to secondary market. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) launched its public issue February 2015 at a fixed price of ₹30 per equity share. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. One lot of the SME IPO comprised 4,000 company shares. The SME stock listed on 20th March 2023 at ₹32 apiece levels and ended at ₹31.75 per share after making intraday low of ₹31.50 on listing date. So, the SME stock listed at limited premium and ended higher from the issue price on share listing date.

Yet, if an investor had remained invested in this stock till date despite positive debut, one would have benefited from two bonus issues and one stock split declared by the company in next eight years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star Housing Finance bonus share history As per the information available on official BSE website, Star Housing Finance Limited issued bonus shares on two occasions. It traded ex-bonus for the fist time after listing on 7th March 2017 as board of directors of the financial company had declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio. Means, one bonus share for every share held by an eligible shareholder. Likewise, the stock traded ex-bonus once again on 16th December 2022 after declaration of 1:1 bonus shares.

Star Housing Finance stock split history After successful listing on BSE SME Exchange, the SME company declared stock split in 1:2 ratio. The stock traded ex-split on 16th December 2022 while trading ex-bonus on the same date.

Bonus shares, stock split effect As mentioned above, Star Housing Finance IPO was launched in February 2015 and a bidder was able to apply for the IPO in lots. One lot of the SME IPO comprised 4,000 company shares. As the IPO was offered at fixed price of ₹30 per equity share. Minimum investment of an allottee would have been ₹1.20 lakh ( ₹30 x 4000). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After issuance of 1:1 bonus shares in 2017, an allottees shareholding would have doubled to 8,000 and later on in December 2022, it would have further went to 16,000 after second 1:1 bonus issue. As the stock traded 1:2 ex-split on 16th December 2022, these 16,000 shares would have further surged to 32,000.

₹ 1.20 lakh turns to ₹ 20.50 lakh So, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME IPO till date despite positive listing, its shareholding in the compnay would have surged to 32,000 after ttwo bonus issues and one stock split in 1:2 ratio. As Star Housing Finance share price today is around ₹64 apiece, absolute value of ₹1.20 lakh invested by the allottee would have surged to ₹20.48 lakh. the company has declared dividends in these eight years as well. If we add those dividends as well, then the absolute value of one's ₹1.20 lakh would come around 20.50 lakh provided the allottee re-invested the dividend earned from its shareholding from time to time.

Star Home Finance Q2 results The retail home finance company declared its Q2 results 2023 on Wednesday this week. In Q2FY24, the NBFC reported 110 per cent YoY increase in AUM to ₹319.43 crore. The company disbursed ₹108.30 crore registering y-o-y growth of 49 per centInterest income of the company grew by 92.88 per cent Yoy and total income grew 75.53 per cent YoY for the half year. PBT and PAT of the retail home finance company registered 26.25 per cent and 50.16 per cent YoY growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The retail home finance company received highest ever single sanction of ₹50 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI). During the period, Star HFL has got incremental sanction of ₹158.42 crore credit lines from 11 banks and financial institutions of which ₹88.42 crore has been drawn-down. The pipeline remains robust to cater to the growth aspirations for the second half of FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!