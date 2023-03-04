So, if an investor who had invested in Aarti Industries shares 11 years ago buying one stock at around ₹56 apiece levels (after price adjustment due to two 1:1 bonus shares it is at ₹14 in Aarti Industries share price history), one would have got 1,785 company shares. After issuance of 1:1 bonus shares on two occasions in 2019 and 2021, these 7,140 shares would have surged to 28,568 (1,785 x 2 x 2).