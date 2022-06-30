Dividend paying stocks: Two Bajaj shares — Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance have turned ex-dividend stocks today. As per their exchange communications, both companies have fixed 1st July 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The board of directors of Bajaj Auto has approved a dividend of ₹140 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 whereas Bajaj Finance has recommended a dividend of ₹20 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Informing about the record date for dividend payment, exchange communication of the Bajaj Auto Ltd says, "In line with the Company's Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 140 per share (1400%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around 30 July 2022."

"The Dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 1 July 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," Bajaj Auto Ltd exchange communication added.

Informing Indian bourses about record date for dividend payment, Bajaj Finance Ltd said, "In line with the Company's amended Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved/recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 2.0 per share (1000%) of face value of Rs. 2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The said dividend, if declared, by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on 1 August 2022 and/or 2 August 2022."

"The Dividend, if declared, shall be paid to the equity shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 1 July 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," Bajaj Finance exchange communication added.

In Q4FY22 results, Bajaj Auto announced 10.30 per cent jump in year-on-year (YoY) net profit. The two wheeler and three wheeler company reported Q4FY22 net profit at ₹1,469 crore that stood at ₹1332 crore in Q4FY21. Its margins stood at 17.20 per cent in Q4FY22 whereas its EBIDTA in the quarter ending 341st March 2022 stood at ₹1366 crore.

Similarly, in Q4FY22, Bajaj Finance reported Yoy jump in net profit to the tune of near 80 per cent as its net profit surged from ₹1346.64 crore in Q4FY21 to ₹24.19.51 crore in Q4FY22. It reported highest ever consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of ₹7,028 crore in Q4FY22. The company reported around 30 per cent rise in net income from ₹4659 crore in Q4FY21 to ₹6068 crore in Q4FY22.