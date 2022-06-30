Two Bajaj shares turn ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 10:55 AM IST
- Dividend paying stocks: The board of directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd has recommended a dividend of ₹140 per equity share for FY22
Dividend paying stocks: Two Bajaj shares — Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance have turned ex-dividend stocks today. As per their exchange communications, both companies have fixed 1st July 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The board of directors of Bajaj Auto has approved a dividend of ₹140 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 whereas Bajaj Finance has recommended a dividend of ₹20 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.