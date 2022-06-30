Two Bajaj shares turn ex-dividend today. Details here

Informing about the record date for dividend payment, exchange communication of the Bajaj Auto Ltd says, "In line with the Company's Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 140 per share (1400%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around 30 July 2022."