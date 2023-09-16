Two bonus shares, one stock split: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.2 lakh to ₹21.63 lakh in six years2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Multibagger IPO: SME stock has traded ex-bonus in September 2022 and April 2023
Multibagger SME IPO: Investing in stocks is like investing in business. Like an owner, if an investor stays invested in a good business for long, he or she would be able to pocket whopping returns. Ace investor and American businessman Charlie Munger had once said that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. So, a stock market investors should try and hold a stock as long as it can because a long term investor not just gains from stock price increase but from other rewards that a listed company gives to its investors from its capital reserves. These rewards include stock split, bonus shares, dividends, etc.
