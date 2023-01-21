Multibagger IPO: Easy Trip Planners shares have remained a money making stock for its allottees ever since it made its debut on Dalal Street in March 2021. The public issue of Easy Trip Planners Ltd or EaseMyTrip was launched in March 2021 at a price band of ₹186 to ₹187 per equity share. The public issue was offered in lot size of 80 company shares and the stock listed at a premium of near 13 per cent on Dalal Street. After this positive debut, Easy Trip shares went on to ascend further. However, the allottees who had a long term perspective didn't earn from this stock price rise only. The company has announced bonus shares on two occasions and one stock sub-division that also helped an allottees shareholding to grow many folds.

EaseMyTrip bonus share history

As mentioned above, Easy Trip Planners declared bonus shares twice after successful listing. It first traded ex-bonus stock in February 2022 for issuance of bonus shares on 1:1 ratio. This means, Easy Trip Planners gave one bonus share to eligible shareholders for carrying one share of the company. similarly, in EaseMyTrip shares traded ex-bonus stock in November 2022 for bonus share issue. This time, the company had declared bonus shares in 3:1 ratio, which mean three stocks for carrying one share of the company on bonus shares record date.

In November 2022, EaseMyTrip shares traded ex-split as well. While trading ex-bonus stock in November 2022, this stock traded ex-split as well on the same date. The company board had declared stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.

Impact on bonus shares, stock split

As an allottee was allotted 80 shares per lot of Easy Trip Planners IPO, its shareholding jumped to 160 (80 + 80) shares after issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio in February 2022. After issuance of bonus shares in 3:1 ratio in November 2022, net shareholding of the allottees went further up at 640 (160 x 4). After 1:2 stock split, allottees' shareholding went further up to 1280 (640 x 2).

₹ 15,000 turns to ₹ 70,000 in 2 years

As Easy Trip Planners IPO was launched at an upper price band of ₹187 apiece in March 2021 and one lot of the IPO comprised 80 shares of the company, minimum investment of an allottee in this stock would have been ₹14,960 ( ₹187 x 80).

Easy Trip Planners share price today is around ₹55 per share. If an allottee had remained invested in this scrip despite positive listing on Indian bourses, its 80 shares would have surged to 1280 EaseMyTrip shares and absolute value of one's ₹14,960 would have grown to ₹70,400 in these near two years. So, an allottees near ₹15,000 would have grown to around ₹70,000 in these two years, if it had remained invested in Easy Trip Planners shares throughout its journey from primary to secondary market till date.