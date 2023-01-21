Two bonus shares, one stock split: 15,000 turns to 70,000 in 2 years

Multibagger IPO: Easy Trip Planners shares have remained a money making stock for its allottees ever since it made its debut on Dalal Street in March 2021. The public issue of Easy Trip Planners Ltd or EaseMyTrip was launched in March 2021 at a price band of ₹186 to ₹187 per equity share. The public issue was offered in lot size of 80 company shares and the stock listed at a premium of near 13 per cent on Dalal Street. After this positive debut, Easy Trip shares went on to ascend further. However, the allottees who had a long term perspective didn't earn from this stock price rise only. The company has announced bonus shares on two occasions and one stock sub-division that also helped an allottees shareholding to grow many folds.

