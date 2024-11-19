Markets
Why these two derivative stocks look promising on charts
Summary
- The broader market correction has created opportunities in stocks previously in a strong uptrend but have recently seen some selling pressure. These two stocks show promising signs of a potential rebound
Trading is as much an art as it is a science, and the path you choose can significantly shape your investment journey. At its core, trading can be divided into two primary styles - trend following and reversal trading.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more