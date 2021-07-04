Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Two IPOs to hit market on July 7; to raise over 2,500 crore cumulatively

Two IPOs to hit market on July 7; to raise over 2,500 crore cumulatively

Premium
The two firms will together garner a total of 2,510 crore through IPOs
2 min read . 12:15 PM IST Livemint, Written By Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The three-day IPOs of Clean Science and Technology and GR Infraprojects will open for public subscription on July 7 and conclude on July 9
  • So far this year, 22 firms have come out with their IPOs to raise 27,426 crore

Specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology and construction firm GR Infraprojects are set to hit the market next week with their initial share-sale offers to raise a little over 2,500 crore cumulatively.

The three-day IPOs will open for public subscription on July 7 and conclude on July 9. The bidding for anchor investors will open on July 6, data with exchanges showed.

The two firms will together garner a total of 2,510 crore through IPOs. Shares of the companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

About Clean Science and Technology IPO:

Clean Science and Technology's 1,546.62-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoters and other shareholders. Those offering shares in the OFS include Anantroop Financial Advisory Services, Ashok Ramnarayan Boob, Krishnakumar Ramnarayan Boob, Siddhartha Ashok Sikchi, and Parth Ashok Maheshwari.

Speciality chemical manufacturer has fixed a price band of 880-900 a share for its IPO.

Axis Capital, JM Financial and Kotak Investment Banking are the book running managers on the issue.

Clean Science Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals. Its products are used as key starting level materials, as inhibitors, or as additives, by customers, for products.

`
The company has multiple manufacturing facilities in Kurkumbh, MIDC Maharashtra that is automated to maintain high levels of accuracy and efficiency.

The Pune-based company's customers include manufacturers and distributors in India as well as other international markets including China, Europe, the United States of America, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. Nearly two-thirds of the company's revenues come from exports.

About GR Infraprojects IPO:

GR Infraprojects' public issue will be a complete OFS of 1,15,08,704 equity shares by promoter and investor selling shareholders. The offer includes an employee reservation portion as well.

Those offering shares in the OFS include Lokesh Builders, Jasamrit Premises, Jasamrit Fashions, Jasamrit Creations Jasamrit Construction, and India Business Excellence Fund.

GR Infraprojects, which has fixed a price band of 828-837 a share for its IPO, will fetch 963.28 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The Udaipur-based firm is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India. It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The two IPOs come after five companies Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dodla Dairy, and Indian Pesticides launched their initial public offers (IPOs) last month. These firms collectively raised 9,923 crore through public issues.

So far this year, 22 firms have come out with their IPOs to raise 27,426 crore. Apart from this, companies including Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Glenmark Life Sciences, Rolex Rings and Seven Islands Shipping have received Sebi's go-ahead to float the IPO.

Moreover, around 19 companies are awaiting Sebi's approval to launch the initial share-sale, data with Sebi showed.

