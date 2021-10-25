Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two IPOs to open for subscription this week. Details here

Two IPOs to open for subscription this week. Details here

IPOs this week
06:50 AM IST Livemint

  • Nykaa IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 630 crore and an OFS of 41,972,660 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders

After a small pause, primary market is set to witness two companies issuing their initial public offerings (IPOs) on the last week of October. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Indian beauty startup Nykaa's share sale will open on Thursday, October 28 whereas the three-day public issue of Fine Payments Bank will open on 29 October.

IPOs this week -

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, has fixed a price band of 1,085-1,125 per share for its 5,352-crore initial public offering, which will open on October 28 and conclude on November 1.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders. The firm plans to list on 11 November on the leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, a former investment banker. It is a leading multi-brand beauty & personal care platform in India and has been ramping up its presence in the fashion space. 

Fino Payments Bank: The IPO of Fino Payments Bank will open for subscription on 29 October for subscription and close on 2 November. The initial share sale includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by promoter Fino Paytech.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards augmenting the bank's tier-1 capital base to meet its future capital requirements. The firm plans to list on exchanges next month on November 12. 

Fino Payments Bank is a scheduled commercial bank serving the emerging Indian market with its digital-based financial services. It is backed by marquee investors like Blackstone, ICICI Group, Bharat Petroleum and IFC, amongst others.

