Antu Eapen Thomas, Research Analyst at Geojit said, "Exide has a stronger balance sheet after the divestment of its life insurance business to HDFC Life. The company will be able to maintain its cash position and fund the CAPEX through internal accruals. We remain positive on a medium to long-term basis owing to its concentration on the development of EV batteries and respite in the market price. On a 1 yr. fwd basis, EIL is currently trading at 13.5x (25% lower than its 3yr avg.) near to its all-time low at 12x. We value EIL's at 15x (I yr. avg.) FY24E EPS and recommend Buy rating with a target price of ₹191 per share."

