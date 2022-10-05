Federal Bank and Karur Vysya Bank are among the hot picks of stock brokerage Emkay Global as they have set a 'Buy' rating on the two stocks. The two banks are multi-baggers and have risen by more than 3-4 folds in less than three years -- making many investors rich. When the first nationwide lockdown came into effect due to the pandemic, both Federal Bank and Karur Vysya Bank took a massive hit -- making them cheaper on stock exchanges. Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was among the major shareholders in the two stocks. His estate including shares and property is passed on to his family. Rakesh died on August 12, 2022. Federal and Karur Vysya Bank is still in the Jhunjhunwala portfolio. In the second quarter of FY23, both shares have given double-digit returns.

