Two Small-Time Investors Were Buying GameStop Stock Before It Was Cool
6 min read.11:29 AM IST
The Wall Street Journal
GameStop’s rally has been credited to Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, but two relatively unknown investors were pushing for big changes more than a year prior
Last spring, when GameStop Corp. was just a struggling videogame retailer and before Reddit took it to the moon, two small money managers teamed up in an audacious bid to shake up its board of directors.