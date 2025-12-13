Inside the invitation-only stock market for the wealthy
Corrie Driebusch , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 13 Dec 2025, 03:33 pm IST
Summary
The buzziest private companies are being sold to a select few as the universe of stocks everyone else can invest in shrinks rapidly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
This year’s largest stock sale wasn’t on the New York Stock Exchange or its uptown rival, the Nasdaq Stock Market. Instead, it was a $40 billion offering by OpenAI that was available to only the investors handpicked by the firm’s executive team, including Sam Altman himself. Fewer than 50 investors snagged shares.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story