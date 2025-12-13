Inside the invitation-only stock market for the wealthy

Joining the club

To purchase privately held shares, the first barrier of entry is to become what the SEC calls an “accredited investor." The SEC imposed that requirement in the 1980s to allow private companies the ability to raise money while also protecting investors it worried were unsophisticated and who had more to lose if an investment went south. To become an accredited investor, a person needs at least $1 million in net assets, not including their primary residence, or at least $200,000 in annual income ($300,000 for a joint household).