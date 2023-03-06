Two traders built big Adani Ent positions as GQG stepped in3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:55 AM IST
The positions are above the 3% per client threshold of the marketwide position limit for a stock fixed by NSE, which provides data on clients holding in excess of that limit on its futures and options segment
Mumbai: Two large traders initiated huge positions, estimated potentially at ₹500 crore as of Friday closing, on the derivatives counter of Adani Enterprises, the Adani Group flagship, around the time ace investment manager Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners picked up a 3.39% stake in the company from the SB Adani Family Trust.
