Mumbai: Two large traders initiated huge positions, estimated potentially at ₹500 crore as of Friday closing, on the derivatives counter of Adani Enterprises, the Adani Group flagship, around the time ace investment manager Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners picked up a 3.39% stake in the company from the SB Adani Family Trust.

The positions are above the 3% per client threshold of the marketwide position limit (MWPL) for a stock fixed by NSE, which provides data on clients holding in excess of that limit on its futures and options (F&O) segment. It is not clear if they are buy or sell exposures or if they are futures or options contracts.

Analysts said that if these are futures or short options positions, based on Friday’s closing rate of ₹1,891 per share for the active futures contract (250 shares) and margin to trade of 65%, the outstanding value of their contracts could be as much as ₹540 crore. The total exposure by the number of shares of the two traders stands at 4.39 million, which is around 7% of the 62.4 million MWPL.

The development has caught the eye of market constituents as no single trader took such a large position in Adani Enterprises despite the massive volatility created by the Hindenburg Research report since 24 January.

The two Adani stocks which routinely see large derivatives exposure by a single client are Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements. But Adani Enterprises has not seen such kind of exposure since at least August of last year.

Of the 10 listed Adani stocks, four are listed in NSE’s derivatives segment—Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ACC and Ambuja Cements.

One of the investors took the position on 1 March, a day before GQG invested ₹5,460 crore in Adani Enterprises. The other investor took a huge exposure on 2 March, the day GQGi purchased the shares in a block deal on BSE.

Analysts said that the stake buy had sparked an interest in the counter.

“It’s hard to tell whether these are plain buys or hedge positions, but one thing is clear the stake buy by GQG has sparked renewed interest on the Adani Enterprises counter," said Rajesh Palviya, derivatives head of Axis Securities.

Another broker who requested anonymity as he isn’t allowed to speak on single stocks estimated the positions to be worth ₹500 crore.

GQG Partners purchased a stake worth ₹15,446 crore from SB Adani Family Trust in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission on 2 March.

Adani Enterprises was purchased on BSE, while the other three were on NSE.

Of GQG’s total investment, 70% was purchased through a secondary block deal in Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports.

The first investor, called Client 1 in NSE parlance, took exposure to 3.06% of the total position limit of 62.4 million shares on 1 March. On 2 March, when GQG purchased the stake, another investor initiated exposure of 3.97% of the total position limit.

By 2 March — data for 3 March hadn’t been updated on NSE until press time Sunday evening — client 1 held 3.97% or 9,900 lots, and client 2 held 3.06% or 7,639 lots.

Interestingly, the price of Adani Enterprises recovered 66% over five sessions from a low of ₹1,131 on 27 February to a close of ₹1879.5 on 3 March. A day after GQG purchased the stake, Adani Enterprises jumped 18%.

There are 54 stocks where one or more clients hold over 3% of the total position limit on NSE.