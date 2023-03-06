Two traders built big Adani Ent positions as GQG stepped in

Analysts said that if these are futures or short options positions, based on Friday’s closing rate of ₹1,891 per share for the active futures contract (250 shares) and margin to trade of 65%, the outstanding value of their contracts could be as much as ₹540 crore. The total exposure by the number of shares of the two traders stands at 4.39 million, which is around 7% of the 62.4 million MWPL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}