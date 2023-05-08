Two upcoming IPOs in May: Nexus Select Trust, and Auro Impex & Chemicals; check details4 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Key IPO dates: Blackstone's Nexus Select Trust REIT Ltd will start accepting subscriptions on Tuesday, May 9 and end on Thursday, May 11, while Auro Impex and Chemicals opens Thursday, May 11 and end on Monday, May 15.
So far in May, two initial public offerings (IPOs), Nexus Select Trust REIT and Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd, have announced their issue dates.
