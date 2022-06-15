Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tyre stock announces 200% dividend, 800% special dividend

Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of 20 (200%) per equity share of 10 each.
2 min read . 02:03 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Dividend paying stock: Goodyear India share price today is around 1020 per equity share and the dividend and special dividend announced is 100 ( 20 + 80), which means annual dividend yield of Goodyear India is whopping 9.8 per cent

Dividend paying stock: Board of directors of tyre company Goodyear India Limited has recommended 20 dividend and 80 special dividend, which is subject to approval by shareholders and other stake holders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 1st August 2022. This dividends and special dividend has been announced per equity share of face value 10 per share for the financial year 2021-22. Hence, the tyre make company has announced 200 per cent dividend and 800 per cent special dividend.

Informing about the development, Goodyear India Limited said, "Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of 10 each and Special Dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. The Final and Special Dividend, if approved by the members, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 01, 2022 shall be paid within the statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of members on Monday, July 25, 2022."

Here we list out 5 things that Goodyear India shareholders should know:

1] Goodyear dividend: The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of 20 (200%) per equity share of 10 each.

2] Goodyear special dividend: The board of directors of the tyre maker company has also recommended special dividend of 80 (800%) per equity share of 10 each.

3] AGM to consider dividend, special dividend: The dividend and special dividend recommended by the board of directors of the company is subject to approval by the shareholders and other stake holders of the company in Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 1st August 2022.

4] Goodyear annual dividend yield: Goodyear India share price today is around 1020 per equity share and the dividend and special dividend announced is 100 ( 20 + 80), which means annual dividend yield of Goodyear India is whopping 9.8 per cent.

5] Dividend, special dividend payment: This 20 dividend and 80 special dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of members on Monday, July 25, 2022.