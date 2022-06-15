Tyre stock announces 200% dividend, 800% special dividend

Informing about the development, Goodyear India Limited said, "Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 20/-per equity share of ₹10 each and Special Dividend of Rs. 80/-per equity share of Rs. 10 each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022. The Final and Special Dividend, if approved by the members, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, August 01, 2022 shall be paid within the statutory time limit to those members whose names would appear in the Register of members on Monday, July 25, 2022."