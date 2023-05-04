During today's closing session, Ceat Ltd, a mid-cap company, had a market cap of ₹6,695.30 Cr. The RPG Enterprises owns the worldwide tyre manufacturer CEAT Limited in India. CEAT, which has its headquarters in Mumbai, is one of India's top tyre producers and is well-known abroad.

The Board of Directors have “Recommended final dividend Rs. 12/- (Rupees Twelve only), i.e. 120% (One hundred and twenty percent) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the members at ensuing Annual General Meeting, which will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat," said Ceat in a stock exchange filing today.

During Q4FY23, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,874.8 Cr up by 10.9% YoY from ₹2,592.0 Cr recorded in Q4FY22, whereas in FY23 its sales reached ₹11,314.9 Cr up by 20.8% YoY from ₹9,363.4 Cr recorded in FY22.

The company said its consolidated EBITDA stood at ₹375.5 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 92.4% YoY from ₹195.2 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its EBITDA stood at ₹982.0 Cr up by 33.0% YoY from ₹738.5 Cr in FY22.

CEAT said its consolidated net profit reached ₹132.4 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 420.7% YoY from ₹25.4 Cr during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its net profit stood at ₹182.4 Cr up by 158.4% YoY from ₹70.6 Cr during FY22.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, CEAT Limited said, “We are happy that we crossed an important milestone of ₹10,000 crore of revenue during the course of the quarter and ended the year with a revenue of ₹11,263 crore. We delivered a strong growth of 21% in FY23, contributed by both volume and price. Our growth during the year was largely driven by OEMs and specialty & passenger category tyres. On exports, we continue to face pressure as a result of the global economic headwinds, largely spurred by the ongoing war and the currency devaluation. However, we have begun to see some recovery in exports and the replacement market, especially in the commercial category. We are hopeful that the coming quarters will see further uptick in growth, as commodity prices remain stable, and the global inflation slows down. We have ended the year on a positive with margins back to double digits. We have also managed to bring down our debt sharply in Q4 and with strong balance sheet, we are in a good position to provide necessary capital for the future."

Mr. Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT Limited,said, “We are pleased to share that our margins have expanded, and we are back to double digit margins in the quarter. As part of our continuous effort to bring efficiencies in cashflow, it has helped us reduce our debt by approximately Rs. 250 crore in the quarter, supported by improved operational performance and reduction in overall inventories. Drop in raw material prices and maintaining product realization helped in the expansion of gross margins and EBITDA margins by 422 bps during the quarter. The actual overall capex for the year was close to Rs. 900 crore in line with our plan that we managed to largely fund through internal accruals."

The shares of CEAT closed today on the NSE at ₹1,668 apiece level, up by 1.81% from the previous close of ₹1,638.30.

