Tyre stock CEAT records 420% PAT growth in Q4, Board declares 12 per share dividend

Commenting on the results, Mr. Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, CEAT Limited said, “We are happy that we crossed an important milestone of ₹10,000 crore of revenue during the course of the quarter and ended the year with a revenue of ₹11,263 crore. We delivered a strong growth of 21% in FY23, contributed by both volume and price. Our growth during the year was largely driven by OEMs and specialty & passenger category tyres. On exports, we continue to face pressure as a result of the global economic headwinds, largely spurred by the ongoing war and the currency devaluation. However, we have begun to see some recovery in exports and the replacement market, especially in the commercial category. We are hopeful that the coming quarters will see further uptick in growth, as commodity prices remain stable, and the global inflation slows down. We have ended the year on a positive with margins back to double digits. We have also managed to bring down our debt sharply in Q4 and with strong balance sheet, we are in a good position to provide necessary capital for the future."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}