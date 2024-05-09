Tyre stocks face selling pressure on lower FY25 volume growth forecast; MRF, Apollo Tyres, CEAT down 3-4%
India's domestic tyre volume growth is expected to moderate to 4-6 per cent in FY2025 from an estimated 6-8 per cent in FY2024 on the back of elevated base and subdued growth in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment.
Majority of the tyre stocks faced selling pressure during Thursday's session on lower FY25 domestic tyre volume growth forecast. According to leading rating agency ICRA, India's domestic tyre volume growth is expected to moderate to 4-6 per cent in FY2025 from an estimated 6-8 per cent in FY2024 on the back of elevated base and subdued growth in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment.
