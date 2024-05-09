Majority of the tyre stocks faced selling pressure during Thursday's session on lower FY25 domestic tyre volume growth forecast. According to leading rating agency ICRA, India's domestic tyre volume growth is expected to moderate to 4-6 per cent in FY2025 from an estimated 6-8 per cent in FY2024 on the back of elevated base and subdued growth in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICRA anticipates domestic demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in certain consumer segments like passenger vehicles (PV) and two-wheeler as well as replacement to remain healthy, supporting overall tyre volume expansion in FY2025.

While revenues would expand by 5-7 per cent in FY2025, high natural rubber prices and increasing crude prices are likely to moderate the tyre industry’s margins by 200-300 basis points (bps) in FY2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICRA estimates the tyre industry’s operating margins to have expanded to 15-17 per cent in FY2024, primarily on the back of softening in prices of key raw materials such as NR, and crude derivates, including synthetic rubber, carbon black, and caprolactam for a large part of the year. However, input costs have been on an upward trend since January 2024. International NR prices have increased by 25-30 per cent in the past four months, trading currently at ~Rs. 185-186 per kg owing to global supply shortage amid adverse weather conditions in key NR-producing nations in South-east Asia.

Given India’s reliance on imported NR, domestic NR prices have also increased significantly in the past few months, trading at ~Rs. 180 per kg. High NR prices and increasing crude prices are likely to moderate the tyre industry’s margins by 200-300 bps in FY2025.

Investments in supply addition are expected to be moderate as adequate headroom is available in the existing capacities (i.e., industry’s capacity utilisation levels is estimated at 75–85 per cent in FY2024) and demand growth is forecast to remain modest for the near term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICRA expects the replacement market, which contributes to over two-thirds of the industry volumes, to remain stable, aided by healthy demand across the segments.

Tyre export volumes, which contribute approximately 25 per cent of industry’s sales (by value), are estimated to have recorded a low single digit growth in FY2024 after contracting by around seven per cent in FY2023, owing to demand shrinkage in key markets amid inflationary pressure and higher interest rates.

On the capex front, the tyre industry is expected to continue to invest 6-9 per cent of its revenues in FY2025. The industry’s credit metrics are expected to be comfortable on the back of healthy earnings, despite the expected moderation, and moderate capital expenditure plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

